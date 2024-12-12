India Launches Landmark Green Steel Taxonomy to Cut Emissions
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy unveiled India's Green Steel Taxonomy to promote sustainable practices in the steel industry. The initiative aligns with global sustainability goals, focusing on green technologies, recycling, and R&D to reduce emissions and drive innovation. It aims to meet commitments under the Paris Agreement.
Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, has unveiled India's Green Steel Taxonomy at Vigyan Bhavan, marking a significant milestone in the country's industrial evolution.
The framework aims to decarbonize steel production processes, aligning the industry with global sustainability objectives. The launch event attracted prominent figures, including Minister of State Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik, and SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash.
Kumaraswamy highlighted the steel sector's contribution to 7% of global CO2 emissions, urging an industry transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for sustainability. The taxonomy outlines green technologies, recycling, and innovation to guide India's steel industry toward a sustainable future while maintaining global competitiveness.
