India Launches Landmark Green Steel Taxonomy to Cut Emissions

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, has unveiled India's Green Steel Taxonomy at Vigyan Bhavan, marking a significant milestone in the country's industrial evolution.

The framework aims to decarbonize steel production processes, aligning the industry with global sustainability objectives. The launch event attracted prominent figures, including Minister of State Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik, and SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash.

Kumaraswamy highlighted the steel sector's contribution to 7% of global CO2 emissions, urging an industry transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for sustainability. The taxonomy outlines green technologies, recycling, and innovation to guide India's steel industry toward a sustainable future while maintaining global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)