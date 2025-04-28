Left Menu

India's Passenger Vehicle Industry Reaches Milestone Amid Sluggish EV Penetration

India's passenger vehicle industry is set to achieve a record volume of 50 lakh units this fiscal year despite a slowdown in growth. Electric vehicles see moderate penetration at 3-3.5% due to high prices and range anxiety. Global events and interest rate changes could impact the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:29 IST
India's passenger vehicle industry is on track to reach unprecedented domestic and export volumes this fiscal year. However, industry growth is slowing, with experts forecasting a modest 2-4% increase, according to a report by Crisil Ratings.

Despite new electric vehicle launches and falling battery costs, EV penetration remains limited to 3-3.5%, primarily due to high costs and limited charging infrastructure. This has led urban consumers to largely consider EVs as a secondary vehicle option. The report also highlights that last year's growth in the EV sector was from a low baseline.

High tariffs on premium global EV models pose an additional challenge, although future technological advancements by Indian manufacturers may reset consumer expectations. Factors such as fluctuating interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions could further affect the industry's trajectory.

