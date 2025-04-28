Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Clash in Wake of Kashmir Attack

Tensions continue to escalate between India and Pakistan following a deadly attack in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The Indian government has accused Pakistan of harboring militants responsible for the tragedy, prompting unprovoked small arms exchanges along the border.

In response, security forces in India have ramped up measures across the region, resulting in the detention of nearly 500 individuals after an extensive search operation. The incident has sparked outrage in India, leading to heightened calls for action against Pakistan, which New Delhi accuses of supporting terrorism in the disputed territory.

International responses have urged both nuclear-armed nations to exercise restraint. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Resistance, suggested to be linked to a Pakistani militant group, initially claimed responsibility for the attack but later denied involvement, citing a cyber intrusion as the cause of the confusion.

