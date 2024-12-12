European Stocks Dip Amid ECB Rate Decision Anticipation

European stocks experienced a decline on Thursday as investors readied themselves for a potential rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB). The focus is on upcoming policy hints for next year amidst economic slowdowns and growing political uncertainties in the euro zone.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index opened positively but slipped by 0.1%, with retail stocks trailing and automakers making gains. Euro zone bank shares, which are sensitive to rate changes, increased by 0.4% against the backdrop of expected interest rate cuts by the ECB.

In contrast, Swiss stocks surged after the Swiss National Bank made a significant interest rate reduction. Market analysts suggest European central banks lag behind the U.S. in proactive policy measures, impacting financial market performance on both sides of the Atlantic.

(With inputs from agencies.)