Tragic Collision: Pedestrian's Death in Mumbai Sparks Investigation

A young motorcyclist, aged 20, was apprehended just a day after a tragic accident in Mumbai led to a pedestrian's death. The collision occurred near the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) around 4:30 PM on Wednesday.

Officials identified the deceased as Hasenar Anduhi from Kasaragod, Kerala. After being struck by Mohammed Sahil Siddique’s motorcycle, Anduhi fell and was run over by a passing Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus.

This incident is the second fatal accident involving a BEST vehicle in three days, following a separate occurrence on Monday night. The police, having arrested Siddique, continue to investigate these events aimed at ensuring commuter safety.

