Tragic Collision: Pedestrian's Death in Mumbai Sparks Investigation

A 20-year-old man was arrested after his motorcycle collided with a pedestrian, leading to the latter's death under a transport bus in Mumbai. The incident occurred near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, claiming the life of Hasenar Anduhi. This marks the second deadly accident involving the city's transport service in three days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A young motorcyclist, aged 20, was apprehended just a day after a tragic accident in Mumbai led to a pedestrian's death. The collision occurred near the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) around 4:30 PM on Wednesday.

Officials identified the deceased as Hasenar Anduhi from Kasaragod, Kerala. After being struck by Mohammed Sahil Siddique’s motorcycle, Anduhi fell and was run over by a passing Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus.

This incident is the second fatal accident involving a BEST vehicle in three days, following a separate occurrence on Monday night. The police, having arrested Siddique, continue to investigate these events aimed at ensuring commuter safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

