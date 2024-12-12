Left Menu

CISF Strengthened: New Forces Deployed at Upcoming India Airports

The Union government has sanctioned over 2,800 CISF personnel for international airports in Noida and Navi Mumbai. With 1,840 posts for Navi Mumbai and 1,030 for Noida, these reinforcements mark the first phase of security operationalization, with strength enhancements expected in phase II.

Updated: 12-12-2024 18:01 IST
CISF Strengthened: New Forces Deployed at Upcoming India Airports
The Union government has allocated a formidable force of more than 2,800 CISF personnel to secure two upcoming international airports in Noida and Navi Mumbai, according to official sources on Thursday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, overseeing CISF, sanctioned 1,840 positions for Navi Mumbai and 1,030 for Noida's airport in Uttar Pradesh.

This initial provision marks the preliminary stage of establishing a counter-terrorism guard for these airports, with an anticipated increase in force during subsequent development phases, sources added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

