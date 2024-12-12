CISF Strengthened: New Forces Deployed at Upcoming India Airports

The Union government has allocated a formidable force of more than 2,800 CISF personnel to secure two upcoming international airports in Noida and Navi Mumbai, according to official sources on Thursday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, overseeing CISF, sanctioned 1,840 positions for Navi Mumbai and 1,030 for Noida's airport in Uttar Pradesh.

This initial provision marks the preliminary stage of establishing a counter-terrorism guard for these airports, with an anticipated increase in force during subsequent development phases, sources added.

(With inputs from agencies.)