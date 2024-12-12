Global Market Tremors: Central Banks Drive Currency Volatility

Global financial markets faced slight disruptions on Thursday as investors processed key central bank decisions. The European Central Bank's meeting kept the euro steady, while the Swiss franc weakened following a significant rate cut by the Swiss National Bank. Meanwhile, U.S. inflation data bolstered sentiment for an upcoming Federal Reserve rate cut.

The U.S. dollar experienced slight depreciation against other major currencies as traders adjusted their positions ahead of crucial inflation readings. Despite challenges, U.S. stock indices showed resilience, with the Nasdaq reaching record highs, driven by positive consumer price index data meeting expectations.

Central banks' decisions continued to be in focus, with the Bank of Japan showing a cautious approach, impacting the yen. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar surged on strong employment data, and gold prices rose amid expectations of further rate cuts and geopolitical uncertainties.

