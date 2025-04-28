JNUSU election: AISA bags president's post; DSF wins V-P, general secretary seats; ABVP wins joint secretary post.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 02:38 IST
JNUSU election: AISA bags president's post; DSF wins V-P, general secretary seats; ABVP wins joint secretary post.
