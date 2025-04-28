Berkane's Triumphant Journey to the Confederation Cup Final

In a testament to Moroccan football prowess, Renaissance Berkane has secured their spot in the African Confederation Cup final for the fifth time, with a commanding 4-1 aggregate victory, even after a narrow 1-0 defeat to CS Constantine in Algeria.

Their next challenge is Tanzania's Simba, after Simba held Stellenbosch to a goalless draw to win on aggregate. Berkane, champions in past editions, will host Simba for the opening leg of the final in Morocco this May ahead of the crucial second leg in Dar-es-Salaam.

Simba will strive to record history by becoming Tanzania's first continental club champions. Meanwhile, Stellenbosch was hampered by an offside VAR call, which nullified their advantage, demonstrating the tight margins in top-tier football competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)