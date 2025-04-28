Left Menu

Berkane's Triumphant Journey to the Confederation Cup Final

Morocco's Renaissance Berkane advanced to their fifth African Confederation Cup final, overcoming CS Constantine with a 4-1 aggregate despite losing 1-0 in Algeria. They'll face Tanzania's Simba in the final, seeking a third title after previous wins in 2020 and 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 28-04-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 02:42 IST
In a testament to Moroccan football prowess, Renaissance Berkane has secured their spot in the African Confederation Cup final for the fifth time, with a commanding 4-1 aggregate victory, even after a narrow 1-0 defeat to CS Constantine in Algeria.

Their next challenge is Tanzania's Simba, after Simba held Stellenbosch to a goalless draw to win on aggregate. Berkane, champions in past editions, will host Simba for the opening leg of the final in Morocco this May ahead of the crucial second leg in Dar-es-Salaam.

Simba will strive to record history by becoming Tanzania's first continental club champions. Meanwhile, Stellenbosch was hampered by an offside VAR call, which nullified their advantage, demonstrating the tight margins in top-tier football competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

