Tragic Turn on Odisha Roads: Six Dead in Gajapati Collision

A grim accident in Odisha's Gajapati district has claimed six lives, police reported Thursday. Two women, among the deceased, succumbed to their injuries following the tragic event.

The accident occurred when a pickup van transporting 36 individuals overturned at Chiding Ghat near Mohana. It was on a journey from Kikisingh village to a funeral in Chandragiri. Four people were declared dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the deceased women as Sita Bhuyan, 55, and Sanju Bhuyan, 54. Witnesses report that the vehicle's driver fled the scene, prompting a police investigation into his whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)