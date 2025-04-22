Left Menu

Medical Negligence or Critical Condition: The Shahjahanpur Tragedy

A case has been registered against three doctors in Shahjahanpur, India, following the death of a woman after childbirth. The accused include the head of the Indian Medical Association's Uttar Pradesh chapter. The incident, deemed as medical negligence by the victim's family, is under police investigation.

Authorities are probing a serious case against three medical professionals, including a top Indian Medical Association official, after a woman died from childbirth complications in Shahjahanpur, India.

The incident has raised questions about medical practices at the private nursing home where the tragedy occurred. Dr. Deepa Saxena managed the nursing home where Charu Ahuja underwent a surgical procedure to deliver a child. Her condition rapidly declined, leading to a call for assistance from Dr. P K Agrawal and Dr. Pathak.

Amid growing tensions, Dr. Agrawal stated he revived the woman's pulse despite her critical condition when she arrived. However, the family alleges negligence, and the doctors are demanding a thorough investigation to ascertain the truth.

