Left Menu

Crompton Greaves Launches Stylish Wall Light Series to Transform Interiors

Crompton Greaves unveils its Wallsmile Wall Light Series, targeting DIY enthusiasts and decorators with elegant, functional lighting. Combining beauty and utility, the series offers versatile designs suitable for various settings. The lights, water-resistant and dust-free, reflect Crompton's commitment to quality and innovation, aiming to redefine home lighting solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:32 IST
Crompton Greaves Launches Stylish Wall Light Series to Transform Interiors
Crompton's Range of Decorative Wall Lights. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has introduced the Wallsmile Wall Light Series, a new collection of decorative lights, catering to the rising demand for stylish yet functional lighting solutions. The series targets both do-it-yourself (DIY) enthusiasts and professional decorators, promising to add elegance to living spaces, whether for minimalist or luxurious interiors.

Recognizing the consumer's desire for lighting that marries beauty with functionality, Crompton's newest wall lights aim to transform spaces by creating a distinct ambiance. Available in various shapes, these lights are suitable for enhancing corridors, garden walls, and indoor environments, thereby adding depth and visual appeal to any setting.

The collection includes a variety of designs, such as easy-to-install wall lamps with a one-year warranty, artistic ball lights, precise K Lights, and versatile telescopic up & down lights. With options that feature water resistance and dust protection, these fixtures are ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, reflecting Crompton's dedication to innovative and energy-efficient solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024