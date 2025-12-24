Mystery Surrounding Mass Monkey Deaths in Sambhal Spurs Investigation

In response to the perplexing deaths of several monkeys in Ata village, located in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal District, local authorities have launched an investigation, forming a joint task force comprising members of the Forest Department and the Animal Husbandry Department.

A veterinary team, led by Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Shailendra Singh, accompanied by veterinary doctor Ajay Kumar and forest department officials, visited the village to delve into the cause of these deaths. Although they found no carcasses or signs of disease, Singh assured further action would be taken if new evidence emerges.

Coinciding with this mysterious incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the State Assembly that no deaths have resulted from codeine-based cough syrup consumption in the state. His statement comes amid intensified political exchanges between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party over this drug issue, with the police having registered 79 cases and arrested 78 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)