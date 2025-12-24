Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh Challenges Modi Government Over Aravalli Redefinition

Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, has intensified his criticism of the Modi government regarding the redefinition of the Aravalli Hills. He accuses the government of misleading the public and compromising this ecologically sensitive region's integrity, potentially facilitating increased mining and real estate activities.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated critique, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the Modi government of trying to redefine the Aravalli Hills, a move he calls "fatally flawed." He claims the change misleads the public and risks the area's ecological stability.

Ramesh alleges that the Union Ministry of Environment has been misleading about the potential impact on approximately 277 square kilometers of the Aravalli range. He argues this could lead to increased mining activities, exacerbating pollution around the National Capital Region.

The Congress MP plans to challenge the government's decision in the Supreme Court, advocating for the protection of the region's fragile ecosystem amidst warnings from environmentalists about its critical role in preventing desertification.

