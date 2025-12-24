Cameron Green: Navigating Expectations and Potential in International Cricket

Ricky Ponting, the legendary Australian cricketer, has offered some straightforward advice for Cameron Green, the towering Australian all-rounder. Green, who recently became the most expensive overseas purchase in IPL history after being picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 25.20 crore, is advised to simplify his game rather than overanalyze, especially for Test matches.

Green has had a modest showing in the Ashes series against England this year, contributing only 76 runs and two wickets. Although Australia has already secured the Ashes, Ponting suggests Green should channel his domestic cricket skills into Test matches for better results.

Ponting acknowledges that it's challenging to assess Green's international impact as his performance statistics don't fully capture his potential. Despite the pressure, Green's achievements, including notable centuries in New Zealand and India, highlight his capacity. Nevertheless, the focus on Green may have limited opportunities for fellow all-rounder Beau Webster in the ongoing summer series in Australia.

