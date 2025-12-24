Left Menu

Cameron Green: Navigating Expectations and Potential in International Cricket

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting advises Cameron Green to keep his cricket simple amid growing expectations after becoming IPL's costliest overseas buy. Despite a lackluster Ashes performance, Ponting remains optimistic about Green's talent. The continued focus on Green affects opportunities for other all-rounders like Beau Webster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:28 IST
Cameron Green: Navigating Expectations and Potential in International Cricket
Cameron Green
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ricky Ponting, the legendary Australian cricketer, has offered some straightforward advice for Cameron Green, the towering Australian all-rounder. Green, who recently became the most expensive overseas purchase in IPL history after being picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 25.20 crore, is advised to simplify his game rather than overanalyze, especially for Test matches.

Green has had a modest showing in the Ashes series against England this year, contributing only 76 runs and two wickets. Although Australia has already secured the Ashes, Ponting suggests Green should channel his domestic cricket skills into Test matches for better results.

Ponting acknowledges that it's challenging to assess Green's international impact as his performance statistics don't fully capture his potential. Despite the pressure, Green's achievements, including notable centuries in New Zealand and India, highlight his capacity. Nevertheless, the focus on Green may have limited opportunities for fellow all-rounder Beau Webster in the ongoing summer series in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025