AfDB and Partners Launch Guide for Inclusive Health Infrastructure Development in Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB), in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Arup, and WaterAid, has launched a new guide aimed at promoting equitable access to health infrastructure across Africa. Titled Guidance for Developing Inclusive Health Infrastructure, the comprehensive resource was unveiled during UNOPS Regional Office for Africa’s first anniversary event held in Nairobi, Kenya, in November 2024.

Access to quality healthcare infrastructure remains a significant challenge in Africa, with stark disparities between urban and rural areas. Many rural regions face limited or inadequate access to essential healthcare facilities, while the quality of available infrastructure is often substandard. This new publication seeks to address these gaps by offering practical strategies for inclusive healthcare development.

Dalila Gonçalves, UNOPS Regional Director for Africa, highlighted the importance of the publication, describing it as a critical tool for governments, healthcare planners, operators, and other stakeholders working towards the development of equitable and sustainable health systems across the continent.

Addressing Healthcare Gaps and Promoting Equity

Hendrina Doroba, Head of the Education and Skills Development Division for the East Africa region at the African Development Bank, emphasized the Bank’s pivotal role in addressing infrastructure gaps in healthcare. She pointed out that the AfDB is uniquely positioned as a major infrastructure financier, capable of leveraging its extensive expertise to support national health system strengthening efforts. The AfDB works in partnership with other development agencies to ensure that investments in healthcare infrastructure align with each country’s specific needs.

The publication outlines three key categories for developing health infrastructure that align with the African Development Bank’s adaptive approach to addressing healthcare disparities:

Primary Healthcare Infrastructure The guide stresses the importance of building primary healthcare facilities in underserved populations. These infrastructures should be comprehensive, connected to vital services such as water and sanitation, energy, transport, and communications to ensure that communities can access holistic and sustainable health solutions. Advanced Medical Systems The publication recommends investment in secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities, including specialized centers for high-demand services such as cancer treatment, dialysis, and pain management. This is particularly vital in countries facing an increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, which are a growing concern across the continent. Diagnostic Infrastructure The guide also stresses the need for enhancing diagnostic capacity, including the use of innovative delivery models and public-private partnerships to address diagnostic bottlenecks. This is critical for improving early detection, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases, thereby improving health outcomes across the continent.

Collaboration for Long-Term Impact

The collaboration between the African Development Bank, UNOPS, Arup, and WaterAid demonstrates a shared commitment to tackling health infrastructure challenges in Africa through strategic partnerships and inclusive development approaches. The partners aim to ensure that the continent’s healthcare systems can effectively respond to current and future health demands.

The launch of the Guidance for Developing Inclusive Health Infrastructure serves as a timely and important step towards achieving the AfDB’s goal of improving healthcare access across the continent, particularly for marginalized and underserved populations. By implementing the strategies outlined in the publication, African nations can move closer to building resilient, equitable, and sustainable health systems that will contribute to broader socioeconomic development goals.