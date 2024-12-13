E-commerce Giant Meesho Sees Record Growth Amid Rising Adoption in Smaller Towns

SoftBank-backed e-commerce titan Meesho reported a remarkable 35% annual growth in orders, with the user base climbing by 25% to hit 175 million in 2024. This development highlights the burgeoning adoption of e-commerce across India's smaller towns and Tier 2 cities.

The impressive order growth, particularly in categories like Beauty and Personal Care, and Home and Kitchen, stems from India's value-driven shoppers who seek affordability in their purchases. Meesho's strong user base, with half originating from towns such as Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh, showcases the shifting consumer behavior towards online shopping across more remote regions.

Additionally, Meesho succeeded in combating over 22 million fraudulent transactions while collaborating with law enforcement to tackle account takeover fraud effectively. This expansion underscores Meesho's thriving business model and its dedication to providing a secure shopping environment for its users.

