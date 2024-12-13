Left Menu

E-commerce Giant Meesho Sees Record Growth Amid Rising Adoption in Smaller Towns

SoftBank-backed Meesho has experienced a significant 35% annual growth in orders alongside a 25% increase in users, reaching 175 million in 2024. The surge is largely driven by shoppers from smaller towns. The company also reported robust measures against fraudulent activities and notable growth in several product categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:05 IST
E-commerce Giant Meesho Sees Record Growth Amid Rising Adoption in Smaller Towns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SoftBank-backed e-commerce titan Meesho reported a remarkable 35% annual growth in orders, with the user base climbing by 25% to hit 175 million in 2024. This development highlights the burgeoning adoption of e-commerce across India's smaller towns and Tier 2 cities.

The impressive order growth, particularly in categories like Beauty and Personal Care, and Home and Kitchen, stems from India's value-driven shoppers who seek affordability in their purchases. Meesho's strong user base, with half originating from towns such as Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh, showcases the shifting consumer behavior towards online shopping across more remote regions.

Additionally, Meesho succeeded in combating over 22 million fraudulent transactions while collaborating with law enforcement to tackle account takeover fraud effectively. This expansion underscores Meesho's thriving business model and its dedication to providing a secure shopping environment for its users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024