Left Menu

Prince Pipes Reinforces Brand Dominance in Most Desired Brand Report 2024

Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited secures its position as one of the top two most desired brands in the pipes category according to TRA Research's 2024 report. This accolade reflects the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, as well as its strategic growth in the piping solutions market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:42 IST
Prince Pipes Reinforces Brand Dominance in Most Desired Brand Report 2024
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, 13 Dec 2024: In a significant achievement, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) has emerged as one of the top contenders in the pipes category according to TRA Research's Most Desired Brand Report 2024.

The report, a crucial industry benchmark, evaluates consumer desires across India, highlighting Prince Pipes' sustained excellence and market leadership. Mr. Parag Chheda, Joint Managing Director of PPFL, expressed gratitude towards customers and reaffirmed the company's dedication to quality and innovation in the piping solutions industry.

With its expansive distribution network and seven manufacturing units, PPFL continues to strengthen its national presence, aiming to meet the evolving demands of customers with efficiency and precision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024