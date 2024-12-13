Prince Pipes Reinforces Brand Dominance in Most Desired Brand Report 2024
Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited secures its position as one of the top two most desired brands in the pipes category according to TRA Research's 2024 report. This accolade reflects the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, as well as its strategic growth in the piping solutions market.
Mumbai, 13 Dec 2024: In a significant achievement, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) has emerged as one of the top contenders in the pipes category according to TRA Research's Most Desired Brand Report 2024.
The report, a crucial industry benchmark, evaluates consumer desires across India, highlighting Prince Pipes' sustained excellence and market leadership. Mr. Parag Chheda, Joint Managing Director of PPFL, expressed gratitude towards customers and reaffirmed the company's dedication to quality and innovation in the piping solutions industry.
With its expansive distribution network and seven manufacturing units, PPFL continues to strengthen its national presence, aiming to meet the evolving demands of customers with efficiency and precision.
