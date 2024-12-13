Prince Pipes Reinforces Brand Dominance in Most Desired Brand Report 2024

Mumbai, 13 Dec 2024: In a significant achievement, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) has emerged as one of the top contenders in the pipes category according to TRA Research's Most Desired Brand Report 2024.

The report, a crucial industry benchmark, evaluates consumer desires across India, highlighting Prince Pipes' sustained excellence and market leadership. Mr. Parag Chheda, Joint Managing Director of PPFL, expressed gratitude towards customers and reaffirmed the company's dedication to quality and innovation in the piping solutions industry.

With its expansive distribution network and seven manufacturing units, PPFL continues to strengthen its national presence, aiming to meet the evolving demands of customers with efficiency and precision.

(With inputs from agencies.)