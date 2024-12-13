Global Markets in Flux: Stock Futures and Currency Trends

U.S. stock futures edged higher on Friday while the euro gained on rising European bond yields, contrasting with the setback in Asian markets caused by insufficient Chinese stimulus revelations. This rise came after the S&P 500 declined, despite its record high achieved on December 6 on expectations of favorable U.S. economic policies.

In Europe, STOXX 600 slipped marginally, while Britain's FTSE held steady, and France's CAC 40 rose slightly amid political developments. Market focus remains on next week's Federal Reserve meeting, with U.S. inflation concerns and increased producer prices, including a notable rise in egg costs, influencing expectations.

Currency markets saw significant activity, as the euro recouped some losses. The dollar fluctuated against major currencies with expectations for future rate adjustments, influencing market dynamics. Oil and gold prices showed modest weekly gains as central banks worldwide responded to economic pressures with rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)