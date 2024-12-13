Left Menu

Austria's Return Bonus Sparks Debate Amid Syrian Refugee Crisis

The Austrian government, led by Chancellor Karl Nehammer, is offering Syrian refugees a return bonus of 1,000 euros to encourage voluntary deportation post-Bashar al-Assad's fall. This move comes amidst pressure from far-right groups and challenges in current asylum application procedures while flights to Syria remain costly and infrequent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:23 IST
Austria's Return Bonus Sparks Debate Amid Syrian Refugee Crisis

Austria's government, led by Chancellor Karl Nehammer, has announced a 1,000 euro 'return bonus' for Syrian refugees willing to return home following Bashar al-Assad's overthrow. The move is part of a broader reassessment of Syria's security situation aimed at facilitating voluntary deportations.

This measure has surfaced amidst tightening immigration policies influenced by pressure from Austria's far-right political factions, which have been gaining voter support. Austrian Airlines' halt on Middle Eastern flights exacerbates the challenge, as travel costs for Syrians surpass the allocated return bonus.

Notably, Austria's Freedom Party recently emerged as the largest vote-getter in parliamentary elections, though coalition negotiations continue with Social Democrats and liberal Neos. Meanwhile, the processing of Syrian asylum applications has been paused alongside similar actions by numerous European countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024