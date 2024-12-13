Austria's Return Bonus Sparks Debate Amid Syrian Refugee Crisis

Austria's government, led by Chancellor Karl Nehammer, has announced a 1,000 euro 'return bonus' for Syrian refugees willing to return home following Bashar al-Assad's overthrow. The move is part of a broader reassessment of Syria's security situation aimed at facilitating voluntary deportations.

This measure has surfaced amidst tightening immigration policies influenced by pressure from Austria's far-right political factions, which have been gaining voter support. Austrian Airlines' halt on Middle Eastern flights exacerbates the challenge, as travel costs for Syrians surpass the allocated return bonus.

Notably, Austria's Freedom Party recently emerged as the largest vote-getter in parliamentary elections, though coalition negotiations continue with Social Democrats and liberal Neos. Meanwhile, the processing of Syrian asylum applications has been paused alongside similar actions by numerous European countries.

