India's Clean Energy Vision: An Ambitious Transition by 2047

India is on track to significantly decrease its dependence on conventional fossil fuels by 2047, the country's centennial independence celebration, according to Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri.

Speaking at the Times Now conclave, Puri emphasized the gradual and costly nature of transitioning to cleaner fuels, highlighting infrastructure challenges. By 2047, India's dependence on traditional energies is predicted to drop to around 30%.

Key strategies include increasing ethanol blending in petrol, which rose from 1.4% in 2014 to 10% in 2022, with a target of 20% by 2025. This initiative addresses oil import costs, energy security, and environmental improvements. Significant progress in CNG usage and a push towards a 15% energy mix from natural gas are noted. The real breakthrough is expected in green hydrogen, poised as a pivotal energy source.

India's annual energy imports stand at USD 150 billion, with over 80% reliance on imported crude. Efforts are underway to boost domestic oil production and reduce these imports. During COP26 in 2021, India outlined ambitious goals, including a switch to 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, fulfilling half its energy needs from renewables, and cutting emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030. Aiming for a 45% reduction in the emissions intensity of GDP, India is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, aligning with global climate mitigation trends.

