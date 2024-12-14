Bihar's Investment Boom: Fueling Growth through Strategic Policies

Bihar's strategic move with the 2016 Industrial Investment Promotion Policy has proven pivotal in attracting substantial investment, according to Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena. By offering a range of incentives, the state has drawn over 3,800 proposals, demonstrating a robust response from diverse sectors.

In an ambitious step towards industrial growth, the state has witnessed operationalization of 780 industries, thereby providing employment to approximately 34,000 individuals. These developments have been primarily fueled by investments amounting to Rs 8,000 crore into sectors like food processing, textiles, and renewable energy.

The upcoming Bihar Business Connect aims to amplify this growth trajectory, with expectations high for the December meet. The event seeks to replicate the success of its predecessor, drawing more investment proposals with continuous state support and initiatives like the Udhami Panchayat.

