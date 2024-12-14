Assam's Development Drive: Empowering Communities Through Relief and Incentives

Assam's ongoing '12 Days of Development' programme witnessed significant activity in Golaghat district on Saturday, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed benefits across various schemes. Sarma provided 'no due certificates' to beneficiaries under the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme.

Flood-affected families received Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), while self-help groups benefited from seed capital from the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme. Sarma revealed that 5,119 women borrowers in Golaghat have been liberated from microfinance debt under the scheme's third phase.

Furthermore, financial assistance reached 2,011 families impacted by the recent floods, with Bokakhat being notably hard-hit. The initiative aims to extend grants, loans, and scholarships to nearly 12 lakh families across the state, with substantial funds allocated for disaster-affected families and microfinance borrowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)