Gujarat Unveils Progressive Budget with Tax Relief and Infrastructure Boost
The Gujarat government presented a Rs 3.70 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, featuring tax reliefs and infrastructure projects. No new taxes were introduced. Plans include a Viksit Gujarat Fund and new economic hubs. Initiatives target social security, green growth, and economic development in line with PM Modi's vision.
The Gujarat government has unveiled a transformative budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, totaling Rs 3.70 lakh crore. Key features include tax reliefs, particularly through reduced stamp duty on mortgage deeds and lower motor vehicle taxes for electric vehicles, offering a total tax relief of Rs 148 crore.
No new taxes have been introduced in this budget, as highlighted by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai. The budget sees an increase of Rs 37,785 crore over the previous year, emphasizing investments in infrastructure, social security, and economic development. A significant initiative is the Rs 50,000 crore Viksit Gujarat Fund aimed at enhancing the state's growth trajectory.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cites the budget as a meticulous blueprint for realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.' With plans to develop new growth hubs, optimize water resources, and expand transport infrastructure, the state government is setting an ambitious roadmap towards balanced economic development and enhanced public welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Plan: U.S. Economic Development in Gaza
Trump's Controversial Plan: Economic Development in a War-Torn Gaza
ADB and Fiji Partner to Develop Sustainable Waste Management Infrastructure
Major Infrastructure Upgrades at Waitangi Treaty Grounds: $7.1M for Māori Economic Development
India's Path to Top 25: Transforming Logistics Infrastructure