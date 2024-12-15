IFC Partners with IPD to Launch Major Vaccine Production Facility in Senegal

In a groundbreaking move to enhance Africa's vaccine manufacturing capacity, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a $45 million financing package to support the construction of a cutting-edge vaccine production facility in Senegal. This initiative, spearheaded by the Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD), aims to significantly bolster vaccine access and healthcare resilience across the continent.

Madiba Project: Transforming Africa’s Vaccine Landscape

The Manufacturing in Africa for Disease Immunization and Building Autonomy (Madiba) project will be located in Diamniadio, near Dakar. When fully operational, the facility will have the capacity to produce up to 300 million vaccine doses annually, targeting key infectious diseases and childhood illnesses. This project aligns with the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (Africa CDC) ambitious goal of producing 60% of routine vaccines locally by 2040—a significant leap from the current reliance on imports for 99% of vaccine needs.

IFC’s Strategic Financing and Partnerships

IFC has mobilized a $45 million funding package, comprising a $15 million loan from IFC and $30 million raised in collaboration with the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Makhtar Diop, IFC Managing Director, emphasized the project’s transformative impact:

“By facilitating local vaccine production, we are helping to build a more resilient healthcare system that can better respond to existing and future challenges.”

Expanding Capabilities Beyond Yellow Fever

The Madiba project will enable IPD to diversify its vaccine portfolio beyond its traditional focus on yellow fever, addressing a broader range of public health challenges. The facility will not only improve vaccine access but also create high-value jobs, strengthen healthcare systems, and fortify Africa’s ability to respond to pandemics and epidemics.

Dr. Amadou Sall, IPD Director General, highlighted the collaborative nature of the initiative:

“With this funding, we are one step closer to achieving vaccine sovereignty and ensuring no African is left behind in accessing life-saving solutions.”

Global Support for a Continental Vision

The project has drawn substantial global support:

DFC Contribution: A $15 million loan and an earlier $3 million technical assistance grant to enhance manufacturing capabilities.

AfDB’s Vision 2030: Backing through its commitment to diversify vaccine production and foster health security.

Government of Japan: Early-stage funding through the Comprehensive Japan Trust Fund (CJTF) as part of IFC’s Global Health Platform initiatives.

World Bank Collaboration: Advisory and financial support to the Senegalese Pharma Regulator (ARP), enabling it to achieve WHO Maturity Level 3 accreditation—a crucial step for establishing a robust regulatory framework.

Ensuring Financial Sustainability

The investment is bolstered by the International Development Association’s (IDA) Private Sector Window Blended Finance Facility, which offers a first-loss guarantee, mitigating financial risks for transformative projects in low-income countries.

A Broader Initiative for African Pharma Development

This partnership is part of IFC’s wider initiative to enhance Africa’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity. The institution has previously supported investments in Aspen Pharmacare and BioVac, showcasing its long-term commitment to building a self-reliant healthcare ecosystem in Africa.

The Madiba project marks a pivotal step toward achieving vaccine sovereignty in Africa, reinforcing the continent’s ability to address its healthcare challenges and secure a healthier future for generations to come.