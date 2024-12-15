Record-Breaking Auto Expo 2025: Unveiling the Future of Mobility

The Auto Expo 2025 is set to showcase a record 34 vehicle manufacturers, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). This marks the largest participation since the event's inception in 1986.

Scheduled from January 17-22, the Expo will unfold at Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, alongside various locations like the India Expo Centre and Greater Noida in partnership with ACMA and CII. Noteworthy participants include Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and luxury brands like BMW and Porsche.

The event will also emphasize themes such as decarbonization and electrification through thematic pavilions. SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon highlighted an increasing focus on showcasing diverse powertrain technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)