Heroic Train Pilots Save Lions: Vigilance on Gujarat Tracks

Loco pilots exhibited remarkable vigilance by halting trains in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, ensuring the safety of eight lions that had wandered onto railway tracks.

In the Western Railway's Bhavnagar division, efforts have been doubled, with 104 lions saved this financial year, according to Mashooque Ahmad, senior divisional commercial manager.

These efforts include emergency braking by loco pilots like Dhavalbhai P and Sunil Pandit, and forest department coordination, backed by fencing and vigilance protocols to prevent future incidents, amid court directives to formulate a safety SOP.

