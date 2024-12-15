Heroic Train Pilots Save Lions: Vigilance on Gujarat Tracks
In Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, vigilant loco pilots prevented accidents by stopping trains to save eight lions crossing tracks. Over the financial year, 104 lions have been saved. Measures like fencing and vigilance protocols are being implemented to prevent future incidents, following concerns from the Gujarat High Court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Loco pilots exhibited remarkable vigilance by halting trains in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, ensuring the safety of eight lions that had wandered onto railway tracks.
In the Western Railway's Bhavnagar division, efforts have been doubled, with 104 lions saved this financial year, according to Mashooque Ahmad, senior divisional commercial manager.
These efforts include emergency braking by loco pilots like Dhavalbhai P and Sunil Pandit, and forest department coordination, backed by fencing and vigilance protocols to prevent future incidents, amid court directives to formulate a safety SOP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Innovative Bird Management Program Revolutionizes Safety at SVPI Airport
Building Future Leaders: NDA Cadets Gear Up for Advanced Training
Controversy at Shimla's Historic Ridge: Safety and Heritage Concerns Rise
Iceland's Political Turmoil: A Tale of Volcanos, Immigration, and Economic Strain
Concerns Over Minority Safety in Bangladesh: MSO Chairman Speaks Out