Heroic Train Pilots Save Lions: Vigilance on Gujarat Tracks

In Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, vigilant loco pilots prevented accidents by stopping trains to save eight lions crossing tracks. Over the financial year, 104 lions have been saved. Measures like fencing and vigilance protocols are being implemented to prevent future incidents, following concerns from the Gujarat High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Loco pilots exhibited remarkable vigilance by halting trains in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, ensuring the safety of eight lions that had wandered onto railway tracks.

In the Western Railway's Bhavnagar division, efforts have been doubled, with 104 lions saved this financial year, according to Mashooque Ahmad, senior divisional commercial manager.

These efforts include emergency braking by loco pilots like Dhavalbhai P and Sunil Pandit, and forest department coordination, backed by fencing and vigilance protocols to prevent future incidents, amid court directives to formulate a safety SOP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

