Swift Rescue Ensures Safety in Surat Tower Blaze
A fire erupted in Surat's Happy Excellencia tower, trapping 18 people on the terrace. Swift action by the local fire brigade, supervised by State Minister Harsh Sanghavi, ensured everyone's rescue without injuries. The fire, which began on the seventh floor, was quickly controlled, preventing casualties.
A fire broke out in the Happy Excellencia tower in Surat's Vesu area on Friday morning, leading to the rescue of 18 people trapped on the terrace, officials reported.
The blaze started at around 8 am on the seventh floor and rapidly spread upwards, prompting emergency services to act swiftly. Surat Mayor Daxesh Mavani stated that the situation was soon brought under control, with no reported injuries.
Minister Harsh Sanghavi, residing nearby, personally supervised the rescue, which involved nearly 50 fire personnel and several firefighting vehicles. Despite thick smoke, all residents were evacuated safely, with commendable efforts from the fire brigade noted by authorities.
