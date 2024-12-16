Chinese Stocks Tumble Amid Consumer Spending Slump

On Monday, Chinese stocks took a hit as data revealed an unanticipated downturn in consumer spending. Investors are increasingly hopeful for additional policy interventions to stimulate the sluggish growth.

At midday, the blue-chip CSI300 index dropped by 0.37%, adding to last week's 1% decrease. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite Index saw a slight increase, up 0.1% to 3,395.11 points, as sectors like consumer staples, real estate, and healthcare saw notable declines.

The news of slower-than-expected growth came as China's Politburo emphasized a "moderately accommodative" monetary policy. The People's Bank of China might implement a reserve requirement ratio cut to boost the economy. The lack of expected growth was reflected across Asia, with regional markets also reflecting weaker performances.

