Understanding FOMO: The Fear Behind Missing Out
Marketing professors explore the psychological phenomenon of FOMO. Their research reveals that FOMO stems not from missing events, but from anxiety over lost social connections. By focusing on meaningful relationships, individuals can ease this anxiety. Counter-FOMO approaches like 'Joy of Missing Out' (JOMO) offer relief and reassurance.
Marketing professors from top universities have been investigating the psychological underpinnings of FOMO, the fear of missing out, for over a decade. According to their findings, FOMO isn't just about skipping exciting events—it centers more on the anxiety of missing social connections with meaningful people.
Their research, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, highlights that people often experience FOMO when they can't attend ordinary gatherings involving friends or colleagues. Missing social bonding moments, even at mundane meetings, can trigger intense anxiety about social belonging.
The experts suggest that addressing the root causes of FOMO, rather than its symptoms, is key. By reminding oneself of meaningful past social interactions, individuals might stave off such anxiety. The concept of JOMO, or 'Joy of Missing Out,' promotes positive acceptance of not attending every social event.
