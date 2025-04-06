Left Menu

Lucky Bounce Elevates Andrew Novak at Texas Open

A fortunate bounce at the Texas Open boosted Andrew Novak's career prospects. His wayward shot on the 16th at San Antonio ricocheted off a fence, landing near the hole. Novak finished the day in second place, aiming for his first PGA Tour win and a Masters berth.

Andrew Novak's hopes for his first PGA Tour victory were given an unexpected boost thanks to a fortuitous bounce during the Texas Open. On Saturday, at the par-three 16th hole, Novak's errant tee shot hit a fence behind the green, rolled down a bank, and stopped just a few feet from the hole.

The 30-year-old American, whose win on Sunday would secure him a spot at the Masters next week, capitalized on the stroke of luck by sinking the birdie putt. This achievement contributed to his three-under-par 69, positioning him in second place on the leaderboard with a score of nine under, just three strokes behind leader Brian Harman.

Reflecting on the surprising shot, Novak admitted, "Obviously, not a great shot, but I know if it's over there, there's some space, it can be OK." He humorously added, "I didn't expect it to kick back and go on the green. That was obviously ridiculous. Not the best swing and sometimes golf rewards you."

(With inputs from agencies.)

