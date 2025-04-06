Revolutionizing Child Assessment: A Unified Framework for Early Support

Griffith University has unveiled a pioneering framework designed to transform the fragmented process of assessing children’s support needs in Australia. This new system emphasizes a child’s functional abilities and aspirations to facilitate quicker and more consistent support.

Traditionally, assessments have been inconsistent and diagnosis-focused, leading to delays in support. By shifting the focus to what children can achieve daily and their specific challenges, the framework seeks to provide timely assistance, irrespective of a formal diagnosis.

Currently being implemented, the framework requires further professional training to ensure consistent evaluation and support across sectors like health, education, and community services. Recommendations for its nationwide rollout are anticipated by year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)