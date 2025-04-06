Left Menu

Revolutionizing Child Assessment: A Unified Framework for Early Support

A new framework developed by Griffith University aims to streamline the assessment process for children's support needs across Australia. By focusing on children's functional strengths and challenges rather than relying on diagnoses, the framework encourages a holistic view and early intervention to ensure timely support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goldcoast | Updated: 06-04-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 09:57 IST
Representative Image.

Griffith University has unveiled a pioneering framework designed to transform the fragmented process of assessing children’s support needs in Australia. This new system emphasizes a child’s functional abilities and aspirations to facilitate quicker and more consistent support.

Traditionally, assessments have been inconsistent and diagnosis-focused, leading to delays in support. By shifting the focus to what children can achieve daily and their specific challenges, the framework seeks to provide timely assistance, irrespective of a formal diagnosis.

Currently being implemented, the framework requires further professional training to ensure consistent evaluation and support across sectors like health, education, and community services. Recommendations for its nationwide rollout are anticipated by year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

