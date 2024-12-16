Left Menu

Dabur India and Ball Corporation Launch Real Bites in Recyclable Aluminum Cans

Dabur India and Ball Corporation partner to introduce Real Bites juice in recyclable aluminum cans, offering flavors like Peach and Pineapple. This launch taps into India's growing health beverage market, providing longer shelf life and sustainability benefits as the category surges with a 35-million-liter forecast by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:03 IST
Dabur's Real Bites juice in eco friendly aluminium packaging of Ball. Image Credit: ANI
Dabur India Limited, in collaboration with Ball Corporation, has unveiled Real Bites juice, now available in recyclable aluminum cans. The iconic consumer goods company aims to enhance its product lineup with this new offering, meeting the rising demand for sustainable and long-lasting packaging options.

India's juice market has boomed in recent years, achieving notable double-digit growth in 2023 due to increased consumer interest in healthier drink options. With projections indicating volumes could exceed 35 million liters by 2028, new flavors and innovative product launches are expected to drive this trend.

Real Bites comes in appealing flavors such as Peach and Pineapple, packaged in consumer-friendly 185ml cans ideal for on-the-go consumption. These cans, designed for maximum sustainability, offer a shelf life of up to a year, far surpassing that of traditional packaging. The initiative reflects a broader shift towards sustainable practices, aligned with India's net-zero emissions goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

