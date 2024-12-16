Pakistan's Central Bank Slashes Rates to Revive Economy

The State Bank of Pakistan has announced a significant cut to its key policy rate, slashing it by 200 basis points to 13% on Monday. This marks the fifth consecutive reduction since June, as the nation intensifies its efforts to reinvigorate a lethargic economy amid easing inflation rates.

A survey by Reuters revealed unanimous anticipation of the 200 bps rate cut, mirroring predictions by all 12 surveyed analysts. This strategic adjustment is a clear indication of Pakistan's commitment to fostering economic recovery and responding to market expectations.

Pakistan stands out for its aggressive rate-cutting measures this year among emerging market central banks, with only exceptions such as Argentina displaying a more radical approach. This ongoing easing cycle underscores the pressing need to bolster economic momentum as inflation shows signs of stabilization.

