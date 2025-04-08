Left Menu

New US-Iran Negotiations Signal Glimmer of Hope for Ailing Economy

The Iranian foreign minister announced plans for indirect negotiations with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman to address Tehran's nuclear program and sanctions. The talks aim to restore Iranian economic stability, as the rial and stock exchange show signs of recovery. Tensions remain amidst military threats from the US and Israel.

The Iranian foreign minister has announced that indirect negotiations with US envoy Steve Witkoff are set to take place in Oman, focusing on Tehran's nuclear program and sanctions relief. The talks, which will likely involve Omani mediators, mark the first negotiations under the Trump administration.

In contrast to US President Donald Trump's indication of direct negotiations, Iranian officials insist on maintaining an indirect approach. These discussions follow years of unsuccessful indirect talks during the Biden administration, as Iran's uranium enrichment rates approach weapons-grade levels.

News of the negotiations has already spurred positive economic developments in Iran, with the rial's value rebounding and the Tehran Stock Exchange experiencing growth. Nonetheless, military tensions in the region persist, underscored by Trump's ongoing airstrike campaign in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

