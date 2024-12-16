Inspiring India 2024: Celebrating Innovators and Visionary Leaders

PNN New Delhi [India], December 16: The second edition of Inspiring India 2024 has been unveiled, highlighting remarkable success stories of individuals who have made significant impacts across various sectors, inspiring millions and breaking barriers. This compilation reflects the perseverance, innovation, and excellence that epitomizes modern India.

The edition honors diverse luminaries, including the celebrated cricketer Virat Kohli, known for his dedication and achievements in sports, and actress Madhuri Dixit, a paragon of grace and versatility. Other icons such as business leader Adi Godrej and entrepreneur Vineeta Singh are also featured, demonstrating excellence in their respective fields.

Furthermore, the compilation includes notable figures like Dr. Shalini Poddar, a renowned psychologist and wellness advocate, and Ajay Banga, World Bank President, who is recognized for his visionary economic reforms. Their contributions to mental wellness and global economic growth, respectively, continue to inspire significant and lasting changes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)