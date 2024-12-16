Tragic Collision in Balod: Seven Dead, Six Injured

A devastating accident claimed seven lives and left six others injured in Chhattisgarh's Balod district. The incident occurred late Sunday under the Daundi police station area when an SUV collided head-on with a truck.

The victims, who were returning from a family gathering, hailed from the Gunderdehi area. Among the deceased were driver Yuvraj Sahu, Durpat Prajapati, and several women and a child, identified as residents of the locality.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences, directing the district administration to ensure optimal medical assistance for the wounded. An official report on accidental deaths has been filed as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)