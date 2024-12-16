Tragic Collision in Balod: Seven Dead, Six Injured
A tragic collision between an SUV and a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod district resulted in seven deaths and six injuries. The accident occurred near Daundi police station, involving residents from Gunderdehi. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief and urged prompt medical aid for the injured.
A devastating accident claimed seven lives and left six others injured in Chhattisgarh's Balod district. The incident occurred late Sunday under the Daundi police station area when an SUV collided head-on with a truck.
The victims, who were returning from a family gathering, hailed from the Gunderdehi area. Among the deceased were driver Yuvraj Sahu, Durpat Prajapati, and several women and a child, identified as residents of the locality.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences, directing the district administration to ensure optimal medical assistance for the wounded. An official report on accidental deaths has been filed as the investigation continues.
