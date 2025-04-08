Federal Agencies to Appoint Chief AI Officers

The White House Office of Management and Budget has mandated the designation of chief AI officers in federal agencies, marking a significant step towards enhancing artificial intelligence utilization within the government. This decision is a part of a broader strategy to integrate AI into governmental operations, reflecting its growing importance in modern governance.

A specific directive titled "Accelerating Federal Use of AI through Innovation, Governance, and Public Trust" has been introduced, instructing agencies to apply minimum-risk management strategies for AI applications deemed high-impact. This policy framework seeks to balance innovation with the ethical and secure deployment of AI technologies.

Additionally, the order includes a provision for the development of a Generative AI policy in the near future, signaling a shift from a previous 2024 order enacted during President Joe Biden's administration. This move underscores the administration's commitment to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

