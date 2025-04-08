Left Menu

Federal Agencies to Appoint Chief AI Officers

The White House Office of Management and Budget announced a directive for federal agencies to appoint chief AI officers. This move aims to boost AI use in the government. Agencies must also adopt risk management practices for AI and form a new Generative AI policy, reversing a 2024 order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:58 IST
Federal Agencies to Appoint Chief AI Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House Office of Management and Budget has mandated the designation of chief AI officers in federal agencies, marking a significant step towards enhancing artificial intelligence utilization within the government. This decision is a part of a broader strategy to integrate AI into governmental operations, reflecting its growing importance in modern governance.

A specific directive titled "Accelerating Federal Use of AI through Innovation, Governance, and Public Trust" has been introduced, instructing agencies to apply minimum-risk management strategies for AI applications deemed high-impact. This policy framework seeks to balance innovation with the ethical and secure deployment of AI technologies.

Additionally, the order includes a provision for the development of a Generative AI policy in the near future, signaling a shift from a previous 2024 order enacted during President Joe Biden's administration. This move underscores the administration's commitment to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025