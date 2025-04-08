Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Strikes

An Israeli airstrike on Monday hit close to a charity kitchen in Gaza where Palestinians were gathering for meals, hospital officials report. More than 30 individuals, predominantly women and children, were killed in the attack amid Israel's month-long blockade, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

In a simultaneous assault, a strike targeted a media tent, killing two individuals, including a journalist, and injuring six more. The Israeli military stated the target was a Hamas militant disguised as a journalist. Footage revealed a tragic scene as residents carried the body of a bloodied young girl from the charity kitchen struck by the blast.

As supplies dwindle, the World Food Program cautions its resources might deplete by the following week, urging for renewed ceasefire discussions and humanitarian assistance. The unilateral bombardments post-ceasefire agreement have claimed numerous lives and displaced vast populations, exacerbating the already dire conditions in Gaza.

