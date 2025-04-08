Left Menu

The Fading Promise of the 'Trump Put': Investors Brace for Volatility

Investors are questioning the persistence of the so-called 'Trump put', a perceived presidential safeguard for the stock market, amid recent tariff-induced selloffs. With U.S. President Donald Trump's new policy aggressions, concerns grow about sustained market volatility and limited Federal Reserve support in combating inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 02:03 IST
The Fading Promise of the 'Trump Put': Investors Brace for Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investors are grappling with the extent to which U.S. President Donald Trump will tolerate stock market losses following his aggressive tariff policies, which have significantly impacted Wall Street. The notion of a 'Trump put' that provided a market backstop during his first term is now being critically re-evaluated.

Market indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have seen substantial declines since Trump's inauguration. There is growing skepticism that Trump's business-centric agenda can continue to mitigate risks, particularly as his trade policies add new uncertainties. Analysts are divided on whether the sharp market declines could push Trump to alter his current course.

Amidst these challenges, there is rising speculation about the Federal Reserve's role in supporting the market. Despite calls from Trump to cut interest rates, the Fed's focus on inflation may limit its immediate intervention, leaving investors without the expected safety net during this volatile period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025