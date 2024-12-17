Left Menu

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Launches First Vessel in New Series

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited launched the first vessel in a series of six general cargo ships for Wilson ASA, Norway. This launch supports 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives. The company continues to thrive under Cochin Shipyard Limited, with significant orders and international collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@proshillong)

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited, a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited, has successfully launched the inaugural vessel in a series of six general cargo ships for Norway-based Wilson ASA. This significant event highlights the company's commitment to India's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives.

The launch ceremony was attended by Ms. Martine Aamdal Bottheim from the Royal Norwegian Embassy and Mr. Einar Tornes of Wilson ASA, along with key figures from Cochin Shipyard, including Chairman Mr. Madhu S. Nair. This marks an essential step for Udupi-CSL as it further solidifies its international presence.

Under the guidance of Cochin Shipyard Limited, Udupi-CSL has transformed into a profit-making entity within three years, securing a strong order book worth over Rs. 1500 Crores. The yard's dedication to quality and collaboration with international partners like Conoship International underscores its leading position in the market.

