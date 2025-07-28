South Korea's MASGA: Reviving American Shipbuilding

In a notable development during trade discussions, South Korea has introduced a substantial proposal to the United States that could transform the shipbuilding landscape. The project, dubbed 'Make American Shipbuilding Great Again' (MASGA), focuses on reviving America's shipbuilding industry with South Korean investment.

Unnamed sources reveal that this ambitious initiative includes large-scale investments by private South Korean shipbuilders. Part of the proposal includes financial backing through loans and guarantees, designed to invigorate the sector in the U.S., as reported by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.

If accepted, this project signifies a significant commitment to cross-border collaboration, leveraging South Korea's industrial expertise to bolster the United States' shipbuilding capabilities and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)