Left Menu

South Korea's MASGA: Reviving American Shipbuilding

South Korea has proposed a multi-billion dollar project termed 'Make American Shipbuilding Great Again' to the U.S. during trade talks. This initiative aims to revive the American shipbuilding industry through significant investments and financial support like loans and guarantees from South Korean private shipbuilders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-07-2025 06:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 06:53 IST
South Korea's MASGA: Reviving American Shipbuilding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a notable development during trade discussions, South Korea has introduced a substantial proposal to the United States that could transform the shipbuilding landscape. The project, dubbed 'Make American Shipbuilding Great Again' (MASGA), focuses on reviving America's shipbuilding industry with South Korean investment.

Unnamed sources reveal that this ambitious initiative includes large-scale investments by private South Korean shipbuilders. Part of the proposal includes financial backing through loans and guarantees, designed to invigorate the sector in the U.S., as reported by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.

If accepted, this project signifies a significant commitment to cross-border collaboration, leveraging South Korea's industrial expertise to bolster the United States' shipbuilding capabilities and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025