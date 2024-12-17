European Automakers Shift Gears Amidst Emissions Challenges

European car manufacturers are recalibrating their pricing strategies, amidst stringent new emission regulations set by the European Union. As of January 1, the EU will enforce stricter automotive carbon dioxide emissions limits, significantly impacting automakers' profitability.

The EU mandates that electric vehicles (EVs) must account for at least 20% of all sales, a target well above the current 13% benchmark. To maneuver this gap, automakers like Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Renault, are raising petrol vehicle prices while offering discounts on EVs. The industry expresses concern, particularly amidst weak sales and an economic downturn.

Carmakers warn of potential financial penalties totaling 15 billion euros if targets are unmet. Manufacturers are employing a dual approach—pricing adjustments to shift consumer demand towards EVs, while considering cooperative emission strategies. As political players call for regulatory flexibility, the automotive sector navigates a balancing act between compliance and profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)