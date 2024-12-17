Left Menu

BN Group's USD 1 Billion African Expansion in Edible Oils

BN Group plans a significant expansion in Africa, investing USD 1 billion to boost its edible oil operations. The initiative includes new manufacturing and palm plantations across the continent, aiming for substantial earnings growth and a move towards a global market presence over the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:57 IST
BN Group's USD 1 Billion African Expansion in Edible Oils
  • Country:
  • India

BN Group, an Indian edible oil manufacturer, unveiled a USD 1 billion plan on Tuesday to expand operations across Africa. This investment targets emerging markets and will be rolled out in phases over five years.

According to a company statement, BN Group will establish three manufacturing facilities with a combined production capacity of 2,000 tonnes and invest in palm plantations. Operations are expected to commence by the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2026-2027, with EBITDA margins projected at 20-25%.

Company Founder and Managing Director Anubhav Agarwal highlighted that this expansion is a strategic move to transform BN Group into a global entity catering to diverse African markets. The investment includes USD 400 million for manufacturing and the remainder for plantation acquisitions, aiming to enhance the company's FMCG sector presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024