BN Group's USD 1 Billion African Expansion in Edible Oils

BN Group, an Indian edible oil manufacturer, unveiled a USD 1 billion plan on Tuesday to expand operations across Africa. This investment targets emerging markets and will be rolled out in phases over five years.

According to a company statement, BN Group will establish three manufacturing facilities with a combined production capacity of 2,000 tonnes and invest in palm plantations. Operations are expected to commence by the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2026-2027, with EBITDA margins projected at 20-25%.

Company Founder and Managing Director Anubhav Agarwal highlighted that this expansion is a strategic move to transform BN Group into a global entity catering to diverse African markets. The investment includes USD 400 million for manufacturing and the remainder for plantation acquisitions, aiming to enhance the company's FMCG sector presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)