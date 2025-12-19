Left Menu

Shree Cement's Strategic Expansion: A Rs 2,000 Crore Boost in Maharashtra

Shree Cement plans a Rs 2,000 crore investment in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region to establish a 2 MTPA cement unit. This expansion is part of the company's three-year strategy to enhance capacity to 80 MTPA. Chairman Hari Bangur highlighted the need for increased cement consumption in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:34 IST
Shree Cement has announced a significant investment of Rs 2,000 crore in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region to set up a cement manufacturing unit with a capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

This move is integral to the company's three-year plan to increase its total production capacity from the current 68 MTPA to 80 MTPA. The announcement was made by the company's chairman, Hari Bangur, who emphasized their longstanding affiliation with Maharashtra, including a successful grinding unit in Pune.

The proposed plant is to be established in Chandrapur district's Kondala, following a signed letter of intent in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The investment decision underscores a strategic effort to meet India's growing demand for cement, as current per capita consumption remains below the global average.

