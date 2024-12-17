Left Menu

China's Record-Breaking Budget Deficit: A Financial Crescendo

In a strategic move, Chinese leaders agreed to escalate their budget deficit to 4% of GDP for next year, the highest ever, complementing a growth target of around 5%. This initiative aims to counter potential impacts from increased U.S. tariffs with fiscal policies aligned with recent economic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese leaders have decided to escalate their budget deficit to an unprecedented 4% of GDP for the coming year, aiming to maintain an economic growth target of approximately 5% according to insiders. This decision follows key economic discussions at the Politburo meeting and Central Economic Work Conference.

The new deficit target represents a 1% increase from the initial 3% goal, translating to an additional fiscal expenditure of approximately 1.3 trillion yuan. Reactions indicate that the increased deficit will likely be funded through off-budget special bond issuances, even though official announcements will not be made until the annual parliamentary session in March.

This fiscal adjustment is part of China's strategic preparations to mitigate anticipated tariff increases on exports to the U.S as Donald Trump is set to regain the presidency. Analysts suggest a moderated economic expansion through fiscal and monetary policies, including potential yuan devaluation, to soften the expected financial repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

