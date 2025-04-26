Left Menu

Djokovic Stumbles as Arnaldi Shines at Madrid Open!

Novak Djokovic faced an unexpected defeat at the Madrid Open, losing to Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets. This marked Djokovic's third consecutive loss, delaying his hunt for a 100th career title. Meanwhile, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva advanced to the last 16 by defeating Magdalena Frech.

In a surprising turn of events at the Madrid Open, the renowned tennis champion Novak Djokovic fell to Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets. Despite Djokovic's attempt to rally applause from fans with a dramatic play, it marked his third straight loss, including defeats at the Miami final and Monte Carlo Masters.

Arnaldi's 6-3, 6-4 victory delayed Djokovic's pursuit of his 100th career title. The Serbian tennis star's performance was marred by 32 unforced errors, with Arnaldi's impressive play leading to multiple service breaks. Arnaldi, a fan of Djokovic, expressed awe in meeting his idol in such a challenging match.

Elsewhere, Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva made waves by reaching the Madrid Open's last 16 for the third consecutive year, defeating Magdalena Frech. Andreeva will face Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva in her next match.

