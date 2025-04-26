Left Menu

Kingpin of Infamous Vehicle Theft Gang Nabbed in Alwar

Vinod, a notorious gang leader wanted for vehicle thefts, was arrested in Alwar, Rajasthan, by Gurugram police. The gang, involved in stealing over 60 vehicles, included members Rishikesh, Ramprasad, and Mangilal. The gang's modus operandi was targeting cars in secluded areas at night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:51 IST
In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, the kingpin of a notorious vehicle theft gang, boasting a reward on his head, has been captured in Alwar, Rajasthan. The arrest was confirmed by the Gurugram police following extensive efforts by their crime unit.

The prime suspect, identified as Vinod from Sawai Madhopur, was apprehended on Thursday at the Sector 37 police precinct. Vinod's capture comes after the earlier arrests of three gang members, Rishikesh alias Rishi, Ramprasad alias Rajvir, and Mangilal, all hailing from Rajasthan, who were linked to over five dozen vehicle thefts.

The gang's modus operandi involved scouting isolated locations to target vehicles, which they then ignited using electronic devices. Gurugram Police revealed that Vinod has 55 criminal cases against him in Rajasthan and the gang member Rishikesh has 85 cases to his name, including assault and threats to kill. Intensive interrogation of the accused is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

