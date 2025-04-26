Left Menu

Pakistan Eyes Economic Boost with Expanded Yuan Swap and Panda Bond Launch

Pakistan requests China to expand its yuan swap line by 10 billion yuan. Finance Minister Aurangzeb anticipates issuing a Panda bond by year's end, aiming to diversify the lending base. The IMF board's upcoming approval could further stabilize Pakistan's economy amidst heightened tensions with India.

Updated: 26-04-2025 21:50 IST
Pakistan is actively engaging with China to expand its currency swap line by an additional 10 billion yuan, bringing the total to 40 billion yuan, according to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The move is part of Pakistan's broader strategy to stabilize its economy and strengthen ties with China.

Aurangzeb, speaking during a Reuters interview at the IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, anticipates launching a Panda bond within the year. This is a significant step as it marks Pakistan's entry into China's domestic bond market, enhancing its lending base diversification.

Amidst these financial developments, Pakistan faces external tensions following a tragic incident resulting in heightened discord with India. Nonetheless, expected economic growth and impending approval of a $1.3 billion climate resilience loan from the IMF could bolster national economic prospects.

