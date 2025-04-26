Protests Erupt in Jaipur Mosque Over BJP Leader's Actions

Tensions flared in Jaipur on Saturday after BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya's controversial actions at Jama Masjid led to a massive protest. Hundreds gathered to voice their dissent regarding the placement of offensive posters and slogans inside the mosque.

Following evening prayers, protesters took to the streets, resulting in temporary disruptions in Johari Bazar. The police intervened to disperse the crowd, restoring normalcy to traffic and local businesses. The authorities reassured the public that the situation remained peaceful and under control.

The unrest was sparked by Acharya's demonstration against the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Despite raising slogans and entering the mosque, Acharya stated he did not intend offense, instead calling for unity against terrorism. Both the mosque committee and local political leaders expressed a commitment to maintaining peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)