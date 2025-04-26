Protests Erupt in Jaipur Mosque Over BJP Leader's Actions
Tensions flared in Jaipur as a protest erupted at Jama Masjid following actions by BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya, who entered the mosque and raised slogans after a terror attack in Pahalgam. The incident sparked unrest, leading police to disperse the crowd and maintain peace across the city.
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared in Jaipur on Saturday after BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya's controversial actions at Jama Masjid led to a massive protest. Hundreds gathered to voice their dissent regarding the placement of offensive posters and slogans inside the mosque.
Following evening prayers, protesters took to the streets, resulting in temporary disruptions in Johari Bazar. The police intervened to disperse the crowd, restoring normalcy to traffic and local businesses. The authorities reassured the public that the situation remained peaceful and under control.
The unrest was sparked by Acharya's demonstration against the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Despite raising slogans and entering the mosque, Acharya stated he did not intend offense, instead calling for unity against terrorism. Both the mosque committee and local political leaders expressed a commitment to maintaining peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaipur
- Protest
- Jama Masjid
- BJP
- MLA
- Balmukund Acharya
- terror attack
- Pahalgam
- peace
- unity
ALSO READ
Calls for Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Case Reignites 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Memories
Shimla's Cool Comeback: A Perfect Refuge from the Summer Heat
Extradited Lahore Man Faces Trial in India for 2008 Terror Attacks
JD(S) MLA Accuses CM Siddaramaiah of Political Coercion
Gym Brawl Escalates: BJP MLA's Sons Assaulted